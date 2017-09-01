Judges annul Kenya presidential election

Kenya's Supreme Court has annulled the result of the country's recent presidential election.

Citing irregularities, the Supreme Court said a new poll should be held within 60 days.

The election commission had declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of last month's election.

But Kenya opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed that the commission's IT system had been hacked to manipulate the results.

