Africa's week in pictures: 25 - 31 August 2017

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright EPA

In Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan, people take part in a festival which honours the Ebrie people, who trace their origins to the Ashanti kingdom.

Image copyright EPA

The 300-year-old festival in the Abobodoume suburb marks the group's flight from the Ashanti, which best known in neighbouring Ghana. But about 20% of Ivorians trace their origins back to groups related to the kingdom, according to EPA.

Image copyright Reuters

On Thursday, a woman sells clothes at a street market in Cairo.

Image copyright EPA

Also in Egypt, a man holds a sheep ahead of the Muslim sacrifice festival of Eid al-Adha at a local market in Giza city.

Image copyright Reuters

In Kenya, a man carries a big sack at the country's biggest dumpsite in the capital, Nairobi, ahead of a ban on the use of plastic bags.

Image copyright AFP

A male model strikes a pose for a magazine shoot in Nigeria's largest city of Lagos.

Image copyright AFP

The photo shoot for the publication known as A Nasty Boy Magazine aims to push the boundaries of masculinity and included this photo of men wearing mini-skirts.

Image copyright Reuters

A South Sudan rebel poses with his weapon on his day of rest in Yondu near the southern city of Kaya.

Image copyright Reuters

The rebels were preparing for an attack against government soldiers based in the town of Kaya, near the Ugandan border.

Image copyright Reuters

A migrant consoles another who was not allowed to return home from a detention centre on Tuesday in Libya's capital, Tripoli.

Image copyright AFP

On the same day, supporters of activist Kemi Seba celebrate his release in the Senegalese capital Dakar, after he was arrested for burning a CFA banknote.

Image copyright Reuters

On Saturday, Libyans in traditional costumes compete in a horse race in the capital, Tripoli.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters