Manchester bomber's brother faces trial in Libya

Libya's interior ministry issued this photo of Hashem Abedi in May

Hashem Abedi, brother of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi, will be tried in Libya over his role in the attack.

Hashem, aged 20, was arrested in Libya shortly after the suicide attack by his brother in May, which killed 22 people.

Libya's chief investigator in the case, Asadiq Al Sour, said all signs pointed to him having helped his brother and collected materials for the attack.

Their father Ramadan, also detained in Libya, has been freed, our Middle East correspondent Orla Guerin reports.

Hashem Abedi will be brought to court within two months at most, Mr Sour told the BBC. British police have already questioned him in Tripoli several times, he added.

The authorities said they had no concrete evidence against his father, who has returned to the family home on the outskirts of Tripoli.

When the BBC visited the building, our correspondent was told he was tired and unwilling to comment.

A relative, however, said Ramadan was shocked at what his son Salman had done. No father wants his child to be a suicide bomber, he said.

Another relative of the Abedi brothers, Mohamed Younis Abedi, is now in custody in eastern Libya. His credit card was allegedly used to buy components for the bomb.

The authorities in Libya have also given British police a list of names of people in the UK who they say should be questioned.

They are not necessarily suspects but could provide important information about the bomber and his brother, the BBC was told.