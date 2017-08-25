Africa

Africa week for pictures:18 -24 August

  • 25 August 2017
Dis na the best photo dem from across Africa and the ones wey concern Africans for yonder for di world dis week.

A picture taken on August 19, 2017 shows a woman wearing a decorative attire during the annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival at James town in Accra. Image copyright AFP

For Ghana capital Accra, dis woman dress up for di annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival.

picture taken on August 19, 2017 shows acrobats performing during the annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival at James town in Accra. Image copyright AFP

Many local and international artist attend di festival on Saturday. Dem jolly people with comedy, dance, somersault and plenty others.

Women hug beside letters reading "Jollof", a popular dish in Nigeria and across West Africa, during the Jollof rice festival in Lagos, on August 20, 2017 Image copyright AFP

For dat same day, these women just dey jolly for the first Jollof Festival for Lagos, Nigeria. Di festival bring people wey like food to taste different types of Jollof, one rice food wey dey popular across West Africa. Jollof festival no go dey complete without argument about which country own sweet pass.

Supporters of Joao Lourenco (unseen), the candidate of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), cheer during an elections campaign rally in Luanda, Angola, 19 August 2017. Image copyright EPA

For dat same day for Angola capital, Luanda, supporters of di ruling MPLA party dey ginger for one election campaign rally. Di party candidate Joao Lourenco fit become di next president of Angola.

Suporters of Isaias Samakuva (not pictured), the candidate of the UNITA holding a black rooster, the symbol of the party during the closing campaign rally in Luanda, Angola Image copyright EPA

Di next day, supporters of di main opposition presidential candidate, Isaias Samakuva hold dem own rally. Dis fowl na symbol of Samakuva UNITA party.

Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, from the National Super Alliance (NASA), coalition protest outside the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya August 18, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Meanwhile, people wey dey support Kenya main opposition leader, Raila Odinga protest for di capital, Nairobi, on Friday. Di opposition accuse di police say dem use force to stop di protest after di elections on August 8. Police don deny am.

Nigeria"s President Muhammadu Buhari is received by some state governors at at Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Abuja, Nigeria August 19, 2017 after his return from three months medical trip in Britain. Nigeria Presidency Image copyright Reuters

On Saturday, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari wey dey 74years, land for airport for di capital Abuja after three months wey im dey UK on medical leave. Government people full airport to receive am.

Protestors march holding a placard they take part in a rally "no to barbarism" in central Ouagadougou on August 19, 2017, after a recent attack in the capital of Burkina Faso in which 18 people were killed. Gunmen killed nine locals and nine foreigners as they dined on the terrace of a Turkish restaurant in Ouagadougou late August 13. Image copyright AFP

For Burkina Faso capital, Ouagadougou, one man wey dey protest hold sign wey say "no to barbarism." People wey dey live for di city march on Saturday to protest di killing of 18 people for suspected jihadist attack for one Turkish restaurant.

In this photograph taken on August 15, 2017, children play in the waters of the River Chari in the Chadian capital of N"Djamena, close to the border with Cameroon. Image copyright AFP

For dis photo, children dey play for one River Chari for Chad capital, N'Djamena.

Egyptian parents teach newborns how to swim in a first of its kind school in Cairo, Egypt, August 15, 2017. Picture taken August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Image copyright Reuters

Dat same day, parents for Cairo, Egypt capital dey teach small pikin how to swim.

Dis photo come from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters