Africa's week in pictures: 18 - 24 August 2017

  • 25 August 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A picture taken on August 19, 2017 shows a woman wearing a decorative attire during the annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival at James town in Accra. Image copyright AFP

In Ghana's capital Accra, a woman is dressed up for the annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival.

picture taken on August 19, 2017 shows acrobats performing during the annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival at James town in Accra. Image copyright AFP

Hundreds of local and international artists attend the festival on Saturday, entertaining crowds with acrobatics, comedy, dance and much more.

Women hug beside letters reading "Jollof", a popular dish in Nigeria and across West Africa, during the Jollof rice festival in Lagos, on August 20, 2017 Image copyright AFP

On the same day, these women are having fun at the inaugural Jollof Festival in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. The festival was a chance for food lovers to taste different recipes of Jollof, a rice dish popular across West Africa.

Supporters of Joao Lourenco (unseen), the candidate of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), cheer during an elections campaign rally in Luanda, Angola, 19 August 2017. Image copyright EPA

On the same day in Angola's capital Luanda, supporters of the ruling MPLA party are in buoyant mood at an election campaign rally. The party's candidate, Joao Lourenco, is expected to become the next president following incumbent Jose Eduardo dos Santos' decision to step down after 38 years in office.

Suporters of Isaias Samakuva (not pictured), the candidate of the UNITA holding a black rooster, the symbol of the party during the closing campaign rally in Luanda, Angola Image copyright EPA

The next day, supporters of the main opposition presidential candidate, Isaias Samakuva, hold a black rooster. It is the symbol of Mr Samakuva's Unita party.

Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, from the National Super Alliance (NASA), coalition protest outside the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya August 18, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Meanwhile, supporters of Kenya's main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, protest in the capital, Nairobi, on Friday. The opposition accuses the police of using excessive force to quell protests after disputed elections on 8 August. Police deny the allegation.

Nigeria"s President Muhammadu Buhari is received by some state governors at at Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Abuja, Nigeria August 19, 2017 after his return from three months medical trip in Britain. Nigeria Presidency Image copyright Reuters

On Saturday, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, 74, is received by some state governors at the main airport in the capital, Abuja, after his return from three months of medical leave in the UK.

Protestors march holding a placard they take part in a rally "no to barbarism" in central Ouagadougou on August 19, 2017, after a recent attack in the capital of Burkina Faso in which 18 people were killed. Gunmen killed nine locals and nine foreigners as they dined on the terrace of a Turkish restaurant in Ouagadougou late August 13. Image copyright AFP

In Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, a protester holds a placard reading "No to barbarism". Residents marched through the city on Saturday to protest against the killing of 18 people in a suspected jihadist attack on the terrace of a popular Turkish restaurant.

In this photograph taken on August 15, 2017, children play in the waters of the River Chari in the Chadian capital of N"Djamena, close to the border with Cameroon. Image copyright AFP

In this photo released on Friday, children are seen playing play in the River Chari in Chad's capital, N'Djamena.

Egyptian parents teach newborns how to swim in a first of its kind school in Cairo, Egypt, August 15, 2017. Picture taken August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Image copyright Reuters

On the same day, Egyptian parents teach newborns how to swim in the capital, Cairo.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

