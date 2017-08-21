Morocco bus sexual assault: Four arrested over attack

Image copyright AFP Image caption The incident is alleged to have happened in Casablanca, Morocco's largest city

Four suspects have been arrested in Morocco after a video emerged on social media showing a group of men sexually molesting a woman on a bus.

The footage, posted on Sunday, caused outrage online. It shows the young men laughing while assaulting the woman.

Arrests were made in the city of Casablanca on Monday, the public transport company M'Dina Bus said in a statement (in French).

An investigation was under way, it added.

A police statement said that the 24-year-old woman had learning difficulties, and that no complaint was filed by the victim or driver before the video was released.

M'Dina Bus made reference to accusations that the bus driver did not help the woman, saying: "At this stage, contrary to commentary on social media, we cannot confirm that the driver failed to react," adding that the video - under one minute long - was too short to tell.

Less than two weeks ago, Moroccan media reported on a video showing a large group of men following a young woman walking alone in the northern city of Tangier.