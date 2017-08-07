South Africa MPs to vote in secret on Zuma no-confidence motion

Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Jacob Zuma has been under fire after sacking widely respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in March

South African MPs will vote in secret on a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, the parliament's speaker has announced.

Baleka Mbete made the ruling after opposition parties took the case to the Constitutional Court.

They believe that in a secret ballot, MPs from the governing African National Congress (ANC) would be more likely to vote against the president.

Mr Zuma has survived several previous votes of no-confidence.

The ANC has governed South Africa since the end of white-minority rule in 1994, and has a huge majority in parliament.

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has received death threats after she said she would vote against the president, and branded him "a disgrace".

This latest attempt to unseat Mr Zuma came after he fired his widely respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and other ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle in March.

The president has also faced allegations of corruption and accusations that he has become too close to the wealthy Gupta family, who are accused of trying to influence political decisions.

Mr Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

In June, Constitutional Court judges said ruled that Ms Mbete had the power to make the decision on whether MPs were allowed to vote in secret.