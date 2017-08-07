South Africa minister Mduduzi Manana sorry for nightclub 'assault'

Image copyright SA Government Image caption Mduduzi Manana became deputy education minister in 2012

South Africa's Deputy Education Minister Mduduzi Manana has been accused of hitting a woman during a row at a nightclub.

Mr Manana has apologised for the "shameful incident" saying that even though he was provoked, he "should have exercised restraint".

Women's minister Susan Shabangu said she received the news of the alleged assault "with great shock".

South Africa has one of the highest rates of sexual violence in the world.

Police figures showed that 64,000 cases were reported last year.

A police spokesman confirmed to Agence France-Presse that they were investigating the alleged incident, which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

'Accused of being gay'

In a tape recording leaked to the press, purportedly of a conversation between the victim's brother and the minister, the person alleged to be the minister admits to slapping the victim when she called him gay.

But he implies that other people who were with him were responsible for the worst of the violence.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In May, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the capital, Pretoria, over rising levels of violence against women

Lumko Jimlongo, a journalist from the national broadcaster SABC, witnessed the alleged assault at the Cubana nightclub near Johannesburg.

He told SABC news that the victim was trying to walk towards the exit when she was struck, "she fell on the floor... then he proceeded to trample [her]... and his foot was on her head".

Local media report that the row started over who should succeed President Jacob Zuma when he steps down as leader of the governing ANC in December.