Kenyan election IT head Chris Musando found dead

  • 31 July 2017
A key Kenyan electoral commission employee who went missing on Friday has been found dead.

Chris Musando, an ICT manger with the IEBC, was found at a public mortuary in Nairobi.

Kenya's election is on 8 August.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

