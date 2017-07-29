Kenya Deputy President Ruto's home stormed by gunmen

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Ruto had left his home hours before the attack

Unidentified gunmen have attacked the rural home of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto's home in western Uasin Gishu county, reports say.

Local reports said assailants overpowered a police officer at the gate and entered the compound.

Gunfire has continued at the house, which is surrounded by police.

Mr Ruto was not at home at the time. The incident come 10 days before Kenya holds presidential, legislative and regional elections.

The deputy president had left hours earlier for a campaign rally in the town of Kitale, where he joined President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Kenyatta is seeking re-election next month.

While Kenya's 2013 elections passed relatively peacefully, there was serious post-election violence following the 2007 polls, which left over 1,000 people dead and 600,000 displaced from their homes.

However, experts say they do not expect to see the same level of conflict following the 8 August vote.