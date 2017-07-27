Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 21 - 27 July 2017

  • 27 July 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Adetayo Adetunji of Nigeria competes in the Girl"s Singles Quarterfinal tennis match between Zeel Desai of India and Adetayo Adetunji of Nigeria on day 4 of the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games at QE Sports Centre on July 21, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. Image copyright Getty Images

Rising Nigerian tennis star Adetayo Adetunji knocks India's Zeel Desai out of this year's Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas on Friday. The 18-year-old went on to defeat her Ghanaian opponent, Miriam Ibrahim, in the next round but was later knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

A mural shows spare parts for vehicles on a wall of a shop in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, July 24, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

A car workshop in the Somali capital of Mogadishu proudly displays the various spare parts for sale on an outside wall.

Egyptian fishermen pull their fishing net out of the Nile river in Cairo on July 21, 2017. Image copyright AFP

Fishermen on the river Nile in Cairo make this modest catch on Friday. Fish is a popular staple in Egypt but the country's health ministry issues a warning every year to stay away from feseekh, the country's traditionally salty - and smelly - fermented mullet fish which dates back thousands of years.

A supporter of the Jubilee Party of Kenya wears a mask of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as he attends a campaign rally in Nairobi on July 21, 2017 ahead of next month's presidential election. Image copyright AFP

Also on Friday, an enthusiastic supporter of Kenya's ruling jubilee party wears a paper mask of President Uhuru Kenyatta's at a campaign rally in Nairobi.

Pedestrians walk in front of a wall with a message of peace painted recently by local street artist Solomon Muyundo, also known as Solo7, on its door in Kibera slum, one of the opposition leader Raila Odinga"s strongholds in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 23 July 2017. Image copyright EPA

As Kenyans prepare to go to the polls in August, many are anxious that the post-election violence witnessed tens years ago should not be repeated. This photo taken on Sunday in Kibera slum, a stronghold of the opposition leader Raila Odinga, shows the works of street artist Solomon Muyundo whose alias is Solo7.

Congo's supporters sing their national anthem at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan during the eighth "Jeux de la Francophonie" (French Speaking) Games on July 24, 2017 in Ivory Coast. Image copyright AFP

Ivory Coast plays host to its third international athletics tournament with this year's Jeux de la Francophonie. Congolese supporters sing their national anthem on Monday at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan.

Kaba Abdoulaye, a sculptor from Guinea, works during the Francophone Games in Abidjan, Ivory Coast July 25, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

On Tuesday, Guinean sculptor Kaba Abdoulaye crafts items which he hopes to sell to sports fans visiting Abidjan.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses with his wife Aisha Buhari (R) and the wife of Benue State Governor Eunice Ortom as he receives a courtesy visit delegation of Nigeria"s Governor"s Forum led by Chairman Governor Abdulaziz Yari at Abuja House in London. Image copyright AFP

On Wednesday, Nigeria's ailing President Buhari poses with his wife Aisha Buhari (R), and the wife of Benue State Governor Eunice Ortom in London. He has received a visiting delegation of Nigerian politicians to Abuja House in the British capital, were he has been receiving medial treatment for a second time this year for an unspecified illness.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

Related Topics

Around the BBC