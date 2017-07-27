Africa's week in pictures: 21 - 27 July 2017

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Rising Nigerian tennis star Adetayo Adetunji knocks India's Zeel Desai out of this year's Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas on Friday. The 18-year-old went on to defeat her Ghanaian opponent, Miriam Ibrahim, in the next round but was later knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

A car workshop in the Somali capital of Mogadishu proudly displays the various spare parts for sale on an outside wall.

Fishermen on the river Nile in Cairo make this modest catch on Friday. Fish is a popular staple in Egypt but the country's health ministry issues a warning every year to stay away from feseekh, the country's traditionally salty - and smelly - fermented mullet fish which dates back thousands of years.

Also on Friday, an enthusiastic supporter of Kenya's ruling jubilee party wears a paper mask of President Uhuru Kenyatta's at a campaign rally in Nairobi.

As Kenyans prepare to go to the polls in August, many are anxious that the post-election violence witnessed tens years ago should not be repeated. This photo taken on Sunday in Kibera slum, a stronghold of the opposition leader Raila Odinga, shows the works of street artist Solomon Muyundo whose alias is Solo7.

Ivory Coast plays host to its third international athletics tournament with this year's Jeux de la Francophonie. Congolese supporters sing their national anthem on Monday at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan.

On Tuesday, Guinean sculptor Kaba Abdoulaye crafts items which he hopes to sell to sports fans visiting Abidjan.

On Wednesday, Nigeria's ailing President Buhari poses with his wife Aisha Buhari (R), and the wife of Benue State Governor Eunice Ortom in London. He has received a visiting delegation of Nigerian politicians to Abuja House in the British capital, were he has been receiving medial treatment for a second time this year for an unspecified illness.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters