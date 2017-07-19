Makhosi Khoza: Jacob Zuma critic to get security protection

From the section

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Makhosi Khozi has been told she has 21 days to live

South African parliament and police are to provide security for an ANC MP after a number of death threats against her.

Parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo said the decision followed a security assessment that confirmed "a security threat existed" against Makhosi Khoza.

Ms Khoza has been a prominent critic of President Jacob Zuma and corruption within the governing ANC.

Last week she received a death threat saying she had 21 days left to live.