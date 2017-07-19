Makhosi Khoza: Jacob Zuma critic to get security protection
South African parliament and police are to provide security for an ANC MP after a number of death threats against her.
Parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo said the decision followed a security assessment that confirmed "a security threat existed" against Makhosi Khoza.
Ms Khoza has been a prominent critic of President Jacob Zuma and corruption within the governing ANC.
Last week she received a death threat saying she had 21 days left to live.