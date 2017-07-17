Cameroon elite army boat capsizes leaving many missing

Only three people have been rescued so far after a Cameroonian army vessel carrying at least 35 people capsized off the country's south-west coast, an army source has told the BBC.

Soldiers from an elite military unit were on board when the boat went down between Limbe and Bakassi on Sunday.

The unit, the Rapid Intervention Brigade, is at the forefront of Cameroon's fight with the Nigeria-based Boko Haram militants in the north-west.

Rescue operations are still ongoing.

The accident was caused by rough sea conditions, according to a government statement quoted by the Reuters news agency.