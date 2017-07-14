Sindika Dokolo: Husband of Angola's Isabel dos Santos convicted of fraud

Image copyright AFP Image caption Sindika Dokolo has criticised DR Congo's president in recent months

The son-in-law of Angola's president has been sentenced to jail for fraud in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Businessman Sindika Dokolo told the BBC that the conviction was politically motivated and that he will appeal against the one-year jail term.

Neither Mr Dokolo nor his co-accused and brother Luzolo, attended the hearing, over a property dispute.

Mr Dokolo is married to Isabel dos Santos, reported to be Africa's richest woman.

In recent months, Mr Dokolo, also a keen art collector, has repeatedly criticised DR Congo President Joseph Kabila and has signalled his support for opposition figure Moise Katumbi.

Relations between President Eduardo Dos Santos of Angola and President Kabila have cooled as the Congolese leader has signalled his reluctance to step down after 16 years in power.

Mr Dos Santos, who has been in power in oil-rich Angola since 1979, is not seeking re-election in the August poll.

Isabel dos Santos:

Daughter of Angola's Jose Eduardo dos Santos

Studied electrical engineering at King's College in London

Appointed by her father as head of the state oil company, Sonangol

Named by Forbes magazine as Africa's richest woman, worth an estimated $3.3bn (£2.3bn)

Owns large stakes in many of Angola's strategic industries, including diamonds, banking, media and telecommunications, with large parts of her business empire based in Portugal

Owns 7% of Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia