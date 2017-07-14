Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 7 -13 July 2017

  • 14 July 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A spiritual leader of the "Eglise des Noirs" known as The Messengers of the Ancestors, performs rituals during a gathering outside Kinshasa Image copyright AFP
Image caption In this photo released on Monday, the Messengers of the Ancestors perform spiritual rituals outside the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa...
Koko Lunda Kamosi, a spiritual leader of the "Eglise des Noirs" also known as the The Messengers of the Ancestors, shows a collections of writing in Nati-Kongo with its 23 letters alphabet at a gathering outside Kinshasa Image copyright AFP
Image caption ... while the group's leader Koko Lunda Kamosi shows a collection of writing in Nati-Kongo with its 23-letter alphabet. The group says it advocates the restoration of the spiritual identity that black people lost because of colonisation and the introduction of Christianity.
Liberians uses their mobile phones to take a photo of Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Awal during his Dawah Tour at the Antoinette Tubman Soccer Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia on 9 July 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Sunday, Liberians take photos of a US-based Muslim scholar who addressed them at a football stadium in the capital, Monrovia...
Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Awal speaking in Monrovia Image copyright EPA
Image caption Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Awal visited Liberia, a colony of former slaves, as part of his efforts to promote Islam.
In this photo taken on July 7, 2017, South Korean model Han Hyun-Min (R) has make-up applied as he prepares for a photo shoot at a studio in Seoul. Image copyright AFP
Image caption South Korean model Han Hyun-Min, who has a Nigerian father, has make-up applied as he prepares for a photo shoot at a studio in Seoul. He is a rising star on South Korean catwalks, despite racial discrimination against people of mixed race who are commonly referred to as "mongrels".
An employee of the Ivorian Electricity company (CIE) pilots a drone that ensures the monitoring of the hight voltage electric network, on July 10, 2017 in Bingerville, near Abidjan. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A worker at Ivory Coast's power utility pilots a drone on Monday that will monitor the West African state's high-voltage electric network. The drone is part of a pilot project aimed at making it easier to see whether power lines need repairs.
Tunisians play on a Super Nintendo console during the closing of the second edition of Comic Con Tunisia on July 9, 2017, in the town of Le Kram, north of Tunis Image copyright AFP
Image caption Tunisians play on a Super Nintendo console during the closing of the second edition of Comic Con Tunisia on Sunday in Le Kram town, north of the capital.
Supporters of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) led by Raila Odinga, who is also the leader of Kenya's opposition coalition the National Super Alliance party (NASA) and its presidential candidate, look on during a rally held in Nairobi, Kenya, 7 July 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption These Kenyan men attend a political rally in the capital, Nairobi, on Friday showing that their loyalties lie with the opposition Orange Democratic Movement in the 8 August general election...
A puppeteer (C) holds a placard with message of peace during a peace prayer rally organized by different religious leaders in Nairobi, Kenya, 7 July 2017. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day in another part of Nairobi, a puppeteer holds a placard with a message of peace at a prayer rally addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking a second term in office.
Robert Kyagulani, commonly known as Bobi Wine waves to his supporters moments after being sworn in as a Ugandan Member of Parliament on 11 July 2017. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday, Ugandan reggae star Robert Kyagulani, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is in buoyant mood after he was sworn in as an MP following his victory as an independent in a by-election last month. He has vowed to champion the interests of the poor in parliament.
Egyptians swim with horses at a lake, in Cairo, Egypt, 12 July 2017. Image copyright EPA
Image caption While politics was far from the minds of these Egyptian children who took their horses for a swim at a lake in Cairo to escape the heat.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

