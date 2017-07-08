Eritrea capital Asmara makes World Heritage list

  • 8 July 2017
Architecture from the colonial era left an "exceptional example" of modernism, judges say.

  • Odeon cinema facade in Asmara, Eritrea AFP

    The UN cultural agency Unesco has added Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, to its list of World Heritage sites. The country still holds many well-preserved modernist buildings from the time when it was ruled by Italy (1889-1941).

  • bowling alley with coloured glass windows and a huge skittle on the outside AFP

    Unesco said Asmara was "an exceptional example of early modernist urbanism at the beginning of the 20th century and its application in an African context". This bowling alley was built in the era in an art deco style.

  • man taking bowling ball from queue in an art deco bowling alley AFP

    Eritrean authorities declared the city a national monument in 2001, and had been attempting for years to gain recognition for its architectural heritage.

  • close up of bowling balls AFP

    More than 400 modernist buildings survive, having lived through a decades-long conflict with Ethiopia.

  • Fiat Tagliero, garage shaped like an aeroplane AFP

    Famous among them is the Fiat Tiaglero building, a petrol station shaped as an aeroplane. Built in 1938, it now stands empty.

  • The garage in use, with Shell petrol station signs outside and people standing talking STEVE FORREST/ Getty Images

    The garage, which was still in use when this photograph was taken in 1999, is a prime example of how European architects would go to the city to develop work deemed too wacky in their home countries.

  • Art deco cinema exterior AFP

    The Cinema Impero, completed in 1937, still holds screenings for thousands of Eritrean cinemagoers. The country's representative to Unesco, Hanna Simon, said the announcement filled the city with "tremendous pride and joy but also with a profound sense of responsibility and duty".

  • green-coloured building with large rectangular windows and clock tower AFP

    The central post office was completed between 1915 and 1916. Advocates for the city have warned the buildings are not receiving the financial investment they need.

  • archway in Hebron's Old City Reuters

    Their addition to the list means that if Unesco judges them to be in danger, it may step in to preserve them. But unlike Hebron's Old City, added to the list earlier this week, Asmara has not been noted to be in particular danger.

  • People walking in Khomani area of South Africa Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images

    Mbanza Kongo in Angola and Khomani in South Africa (pictured) were both also added to the World Heritage list on Saturday.

