Ethiopia asks for extension of Saudi amnesty deadline

Image copyright AFP Image caption Thousands of Ethiopians have been attacked to Saudi Arabia by the job opportunities

Thousands of Ethiopians are still stuck in Saudi Arabia after a 90-day amnesty for undocumented migrants to leave expired on Tuesday, the Ethiopian government has told the BBC.

Communications Minister Negeri Lencho added that it has asked for the amnesty to be extended.

He said over 45,000 citizens have so far returned but there are many more to come back home.

Ethiopians have been employed in Saudi Arabia in building and domestic work.

Mr Negeri said that the government was expecting "a positive response" from the Saudi authorities for its request to extend the amnesty.