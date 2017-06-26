El Hadji Diouf of Senegal on why he is not 'a bad guy'

Image caption "I am not a bad guy" - El Hadji Diouf

During his football career, El Hadji Diouf developed a reputation as a bad boy of football. Now retired, the former Senegalese international tells BBC Sport's Stanley Kwenda why he believes this was unfair.

El Hadji Diouf is a hero in Senegal. Everywhere he goes he is mobbed by fans both young and old. His countrymen are still grateful for the stellar role he played during the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

But in England he is remembered more for his controversial antics than for his football talent.

It is a trait that followed him in the English league clubs he played for - from Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers to Bolton Wanderers, with a spell for Rangers in Scotland as well.

Diouf was aggressive, spat at opponents and confronted match officials as well as opponents.

'Bad loser'

But now in his retirement he is telling his story.

"I am a lion, I am a bad loser and it's not wrong to be a bad loser," says Diouf of his often combative mood during his playing days.

"I have got character and I want people to respect me."

Diouf, who has now permanently moved back to the Senegalese capital Dakar, says he was often misunderstood during his playing days in England.

"I am an easy target. It's easy to talk about El Hadji Diouf and I let them talk but I know in my heart I am a good guy. My family know, my population knows, my continent knows I am a good guy and that's the best thing. The rest is not my problem."

Despite this defence, Diouf admits he has done some bad things.

When asked why, for example, he used to spit at opponents, he says: "Maybe they used to tell me something I didn't want to hear. I did that, I paid and now it's finished."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption No problem with Gerrard?

The Senegalese legend had a long drawn-out row with former Liverpool team-mates such as Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard.

Even today, Diouf and Gerrard continue their feud through the media. So what exactly is the problem?

"I have no problem with him. He (Gerrard) is a strong character and I am a strong character. 'Stevie G' was a very good player, people like him in Liverpool but he never did anything for his country. I am Mr El Hadji Diouf, Mr Senegal but he is Mr Liverpool and Senegal is bigger than Liverpool and he has to know that," answers Diouf when responding to questions on his war of words with Gerrard.

Diouf is currently working back at home in Senegal as a government goodwill ambassador. He is President Macky Sall's adviser on sport as well as running his own sports newspaper business in Dakar.

"My life is about sport but the government cannot do everything alone, they need help from people like me. The president believes in me and that's why when I finished playing football, he called me and told me he wants me to help because the young generation believe in me. I am an example to them," says Diouf, who is often mobbed by young people when he visits his gym in downtown Dakar.

Image copyright El Hadji Diouf Image caption President Macky Sall and El Hadji Diouf

Asked if he will consider a role in politics, Diouf says at the moment he is concentrating on helping to develop his country - but cannot rule out the prospect of entering politics in future.

"I am interested because we have to make things change. People like me can make things change.

"We have a country to build, a continent to build and why not be involved in politics tomorrow?"

Senegal on world map

Twice presented with the African Footballer of the Year award by the Confederation of African football (Caf), Diouf was part of the 2002 trailblazing Senegalese side which reached the last eight at the 2002 World Cup, beating defending champions France along the way.

He describes that period as the greatest achievement of his career.

"We put Senegal on the world map. Before the World Cup nobody knew Senegal, but after the World Cup everybody wanted to know where Senegal was. What Maradona did for his country (Argentina) is what I did for Senegal. I was one of the biggest men at the 2002 World Cup.

"We were colonised by France, most of the businesses are run by French people here and to beat them was a big thing for us. Before the game, they used to say: 'The reserve team is going to play against the first team' - because most of the players used to play in the French league. I used to be in Lens, Salif Diao (Sedan), Khalilou Fadiga (Auxerre), most of the players played in the French league but we used to say: 'Be careful before you kill the lion.'"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 2002 World Cup gives El Hadj Diouf (C) his greatest sense of achievement

Diouf says he would like to do more to help develop football on the African continent, but feels structural changes need to take place.

"Fifa has changed and now it's time for African football federations to change too," he says.