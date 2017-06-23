Botswana's former President Ketumile Masire dies aged 91

Image copyright AFP Image caption Sir Ketumile Masire - the "architect" of Botswana's stability

Botswana has declared three days of national mourning after the death of former President Sir Ketumile Masire, aged 91.

Sir Ketumile, who led the country from 1980 to 1998, is credited with being the architect of the country's famed stability, reports the AFP news agency.

He was also involved in peace initiatives across Africa, including ending Mozambique's long civil war.

Botswana is one of Africa's richest and most stable countries.

Sir Ketumile became president after the death of Botswana's first post-independence leader Sir Seretse Khama in 1980.

He had previously been the country's first minister of finance and vice-president before becoming president, the Botswana government states.

Sir Ketumile stepped down voluntarily in 1998 after overseeing a period of strong economic growth, AFP says.