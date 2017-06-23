Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 June 2017

  • 23 June 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A coffin containing the remains of the former leader of the Khoi people, David Stuurman, is lowered into the ground Image copyright AFP
Image caption The remains of the former leader of the Khoi people, David Stuurman, who fought colonial rule in South Africa before being exiled to Australia in the 1820s, are finally laid to rest in the Easten Cape last Friday.
A makeshift terminal of tents at Juba Airport in Juba, South Sudan Image copyright AFP
Image caption While the third terminal at Juba Airport in South Sudan is under construction, travellers are sheltered from the elements by tents, as this Friday picture shows.
Young boys dressed in the Zimbabwean National Army uniform on Saturday in Harare to mark The Day of The African Child Image copyright EPA
Image caption Young boys dress in the Zimbabwean National Army uniform on Saturday in Harare to mark The Day of The African Child.
A young girl performs yoga exercises in Durban, South Africa Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Sunday, people loosen up in Durban, South Africa ahead of International Yoga Day.
Masai warriors play a British army team Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also on Sunday, Masai warriors in Kenya play a British army team in a cricket match which aimed to raise the plight of the northern white rhino.
Tunisian members of the El Hadhra Chants Soufis group perform in Sidi Bou Said, near Tunis in Tunisia Image copyright EPA
Image caption Tunisian members of the El Hadhra Chants Soufis perform near Tunis on Sunday.
The circular, newly-installed pavilion at London's Serpentine Gallery Image copyright AFP
Image caption The newly-installed pavilion at London's Serpentine Gallery, designed by Burkinabe architect, Diebedo Francis Kere, is previewed on Tuesday.
A man carries food to tables of Muslims eating their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during Ramadan in Benghazi Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A man carries food to tables of Muslims eating their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during Ramadan in Benghazi, Libya on Tuesday.
Nigerian fisherman work on a river blackened by oil pollution Image copyright AFP
Image caption Fishermen cast their nets on Thursday on Nigeria's Bodo River, which has been devastated by pollution.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

Around the BBC