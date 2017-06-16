London fire: Two Ethiopian families still missing

Image copyright Brkite Haftom/Facebook Image caption Mother and son Berikti and Biruk Habtom lived in Grenfell Tower

Eight British nationals of Ethiopian origin are still missing after the huge fire in a tower block in West London, says the Ethiopian embassy in the UK.

They are mother and son Berikti and Biruk Habtom, five-year-old Isaac Paulos and Hashim Kidir, his wife and their three children.

At least 30 people are confirmed dead and 12 people are in critical care.

The police say that at the moment there is no evidence that the blaze was started deliberately.

"I cannot imagine what these families must be going through right now. This has hit home because we know these families " said Ethiopia's ambassador to the UK Hailemichael Aberra Aferwork after visiting some of those affected.

Mother and son Berikti and Biruk Habtom lived in Flat 155 of Grenfell Tower.

Family friend Dejan Araya says Berikti's sister and friend have been searching hospitals for news of their whereabouts and are inconsolable.

Dejan Araya said the last time there was any contact with them was at around 22:00 BST on the night of the fire.