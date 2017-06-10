President Mugabe sacks Zimbabwe's chief prosecutor Johannes Tomana

Image copyright JEKESAI NJIKIZANA Image caption Prosecutor Johannes Tomana will now face a High Court trial for criminal abuse of office

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has sacked the country's chief prosecutor, Johannes Tomana, after a tribunal found him guilty of misconduct and incompetence.

Local media say he will now face trial for criminal abuse of office.

Mr Tomana was suspended back in February 2016.

His removal came after he dropped charges against two army officers accused of plotting to blow up a dairy belonging to Mr Mugabe's wife.

He was accused of obstructing the course of justice, which he denied.

In 2015, Mr Tomana was convicted of abuse of power after refusing to prosecute a lawmaker with Mr Mugabe's Zanu-PF party for raping a child at gunpoint.

He was threatened with 30 days in prison over the matter, but eventually agreed to act.

The legislator, Munyaradzi Kereke, was later convicted of rape and imprisoned.