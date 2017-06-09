Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 2 June - 8 June 2017

  • 9 June 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

models waits backstage to enter the catwalk at the Africa Fashion Week in Lagos on June 3, 2017. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Models wait backstage ahead of the Africa Fashion Week in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, on Saturday.
Models wait to enter the catwalk displaying creations of the Nigerian designer Nkem who is only 13 at the Africa Fashion Week in Lagos on June 3, 2017. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The event showcases the best in contemporary African fashion from Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana and Zambia.
A macaw is seen at Africano animals park, along the Cairo-Alexandria desert road, Egypt June 7, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Thursday in Egypt, a macaw is seen at the Africano animal park, along the Cairo-Alexandria desert road.
Displaced people carry their belongings to get away from flood during heavy rain at Nyala locality in South Darfur, Sudan 3 June 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While a horse pulls the goods of people fleeing heavy rains in Sudan's Darfur region on Saturday.
A man runs from sea spray as storms hit Cape Town, South Africa, June 7, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In South Africa's Cape Town city on Wednesday, a photographer braves the storm to capture raging waves.
A man takes a picture of sea spray as storms hit Cape Town, South Africa, June 7, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption It was the worst winter storm to hit Cape Town in some three decades.
Tunisian members of the group El Hadhra Chants Soufis perform during the Festival de La Medina at the Municipal Theater in Tunis, Tunisia, 06 June 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Tuesday, Tunisian members of a band perform at festival in the capital, Tunis.
Tunisian members of the group El Hadhra Chants Soufis perform during the Festival de La Medina at the Municipal Theater in Tunis, Tunisia, 06 June 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The annual festival is held during the Islamic month of Ramadan and is a celebration of the mystical Sufi sect.
An albino woman waits for food rations at an internally displaced persons camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria June 6, 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In north-eastern Nigeria, a woman waits for food rations at a camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri city.
A girl walks through makeshift sheds at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria June 6, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption She is among thousands of people taking shelter in the camp to escape attacks by militant Islamist group Boko Haram.
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe (L) and his wife Grace (R) smile after arriving at the Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, about 100 kilometers east of Harare Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Friday, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace smile after arriving for a rally in eastern Marondera town.
Supporters of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe during a rally in Marondera Image copyright Reuters
Image caption It was the first of a series of rallies that the 93-year-old Mr Mugabe addressed to drum up support ahead of next year's presidential election.
Supporters of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe attend a rally in Marondera, Zimbabwe, Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The rallies are targeting the youth but that did not stop some of the young at heart from attending.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

