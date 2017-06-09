Africa's week in pictures: 2 June - 8 June 2017

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Models wait backstage ahead of the Africa Fashion Week in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, on Saturday.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The event showcases the best in contemporary African fashion from Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana and Zambia.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On Thursday in Egypt, a macaw is seen at the Africano animal park, along the Cairo-Alexandria desert road.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption While a horse pulls the goods of people fleeing heavy rains in Sudan's Darfur region on Saturday.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In South Africa's Cape Town city on Wednesday, a photographer braves the storm to capture raging waves.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption It was the worst winter storm to hit Cape Town in some three decades.

Image copyright EPA Image caption On Tuesday, Tunisian members of a band perform at festival in the capital, Tunis.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The annual festival is held during the Islamic month of Ramadan and is a celebration of the mystical Sufi sect.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In north-eastern Nigeria, a woman waits for food rations at a camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri city.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption She is among thousands of people taking shelter in the camp to escape attacks by militant Islamist group Boko Haram.

Image copyright EPA Image caption On Friday, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace smile after arriving for a rally in eastern Marondera town.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption It was the first of a series of rallies that the 93-year-old Mr Mugabe addressed to drum up support ahead of next year's presidential election.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The rallies are targeting the youth but that did not stop some of the young at heart from attending.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters