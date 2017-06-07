Mozambique police warn bald men after ritual attack

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some people believe that the heads of bald men contain gold

Bald men in Mozambique could be the targets of ritual attacks, police have warned, following the recent killing of three bald men for their body parts.

Two suspects have been arrested in the central district of Milange, where the killings occurred.

"The belief is that the head of a bald man contains gold," said Afonso Dias, a police commander in Mozambique's central Zambezia province.

Albino people have also been killed in the region for ritual purposes.