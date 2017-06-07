Lesotho election: Thomas Thabane' ABC defeats Mosisili's DC

Image copyright AFP Image caption Tomas Thabane looks set to return to the post of prime minister

Lesotho's former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's ABC party has defeated bitter rival Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's party in a snap election.

Mr Thabane's party won 48 of the 80 directly contested seats in the 120-strong parliament, the Independent Election Commission said.

Mr Mosisili's Democratic Congress came second with 30 seats. The ABC now needs to form a coalition in order to govern.

It is the third election in three years caused by a bitter power-struggle.

Lesotho has experienced several coups since independence from Britain in 1966. There was no winner with a clear majority in the last election.

The ABC is expected to form a coalition with three other parties in a bid to obtain the 61-seat majority needed to form a government, Reuters news agency reports, quoting a joint statement by the parties.