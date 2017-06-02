Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe to woo the youth vote

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Robert Mugabe, 93, is reaching out to the youth vote

Zimbabwe's 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe has begun a series of rallies across the country in a bid to win the support of young people ahead of elections next year.

A huge crowd has gathered for the rally in a stadium at Marondera, a small town east of the capital, Harare, the state-run Herald newspaper reports.

It adds that the president is planning nine other similar rallies this year.

Mr Mugabe has been in power since 1980 and is due to run again in 2018.

The country has a youthful population with over 70% under 35, according to the last census.

However, there have been concerns about the president's health. He has been seen sleeping at several recent meetings but his spokesman said he was resting his eyes.