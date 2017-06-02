Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 26 May - 1 June 2017

  • 2 June 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A Nigerian policewoman gives an order as she marches in front of authorities and members of the public during a Democracy Day parade on May 29, 2017 in Freedom Square in Owerri. Democracy Day celebrates the end of military rules in Nigeria in May of 1999. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Monday, a Nigerian policewoman went full throttle to celebrate Democracy Day - which marks the end of military rule.
Olufunke Oshonaike of Nigeria competes during Women Single 1. Round at Table Tennis World Championship at Messe Duesseldorf on May 31, 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Olufunke Oshonaike of Nigeria competes during the Women Single 1 Round at the Table Tennis World Championship in Germany on Wednesday.
Emmanuel Rutema, a Tanzanian with Albinism who had his arm chopped off in a superstition-driven attack, tries to put on a new prosthetic arm at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Tuesday, Tanzanian Emmanuel Rutema tries on a new prosthetic arm after his was chopped off by someone who wanted an albino's limb for superstitious reasons.
Detail from Mombasa station Image copyright Michael Khateli
Image caption Mombasa's spacecraft-like train station opened for the inaugural ride on Kenya's new Chinese-built railway on Wednesday.
Kenya"s President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea"s President Alpha Conde, US President Donald Trump, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina, Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo and Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn pose following a family photo of G7 leaders with African leaders after an expanded session at the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, on May 27, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Saturday, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, president of the African Development bank Akinwumi Adesina, Vice-President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo and Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (L-R) all pose with US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit.
Pro-Biafra supports demonstrate on May 30, 2017 in Abidjan, during commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian civil war. Nigeria on May 30 marks 50 years since the declaration of an independent Republic of Biafra plunged the country into a civil war, amid renewed tensions and fresh calls for a separate state. The main pro-independence groups - the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) - have called for a day of reflection. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Mr Trump also has fans in south-eastern Nigeria, where some people marked 50 years since the declaration of independence for Biafra on Tuesday. The declaration sparked a civil war which killed a million people...
Children look at a placard on May 30, 2017 in Abidjan, during commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian civil war. Nigeria on May 30 marks 50 years since the declaration of an independent Republic of Biafra plunged the country into a civil war, amid renewed tensions and fresh calls for a separate state. The main pro-independence groups - the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) - have called for a day of reflection. Image copyright AFP
Image caption These children in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, are finding out about the civil war in a very different way - with pictures from the time.
Newly-rescued Chibok school girls waiting upon their arrival for rehabilitation at the Women Development Centre in Abuja. The Nigerian minister for women affairs has said that the newly rescued 82 Chibok school girls will not be going back to their rural hometown to complete their schooling. Speaking at a ceremony welcoming 82 newly rescued girls to a government rehabilitation facility in the country"s capital of Abuja, Aisha Alhassan said all the girls will be heading back to class in September, without specifying where. Image copyright AFP/PGDBA ^ HND
Image caption The Chibok girls who were rescued from Islamist militants Boko Haram started their rehabilitation in Nigeria's capital Abuja this week.
Salif Sylla (L) of Guinea in action against Marcos Senesi (R) of Argentina during the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017 group A soccer match between Guinea and Argentina at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Jeju Island, South Korea, 26 May 2017. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Friday, Guinea's Salif Sylla takes a tumble in the Under-20 World Cup match against Argentina in South Korea.
A worker is seen at a construction site in central Harare, Zimbabwe May 26,2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption This builder gets to work in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on the same day.
Members of Ivorian group "Magic System" including lead singer A"Salfo (R), meet schoolchildren of the Magic System public primary school, in the popular district of Anoumabo, in Marcory, a suburb of Abidjan, on May 29, 2017. Magic System supports the government action in promoting education, with the construction of schools. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Monday, musicians from the popular Ivory Coast band Magic System visit a school with the same name in Abidjan.
Members of the Congolese Cultural Dance Group pose for photographs as they get ready backstage before they present "Ballet National Du Congo" in Bhopal, India, 29 May 2017. The cultural program of African Dance and Music Performance was organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Image copyright EPA
Image caption Members of the Congoloese Cultural Dance Group presented the Congo National Ballet in Bhopal, India, on the same day.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

