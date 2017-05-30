How long does it take ambulances to respond in Africa?

Image copyright Getty Images

The recent killing of South African TV star Mandla Hlatswayo has prompted a debate about how quickly emergency services respond in Johannesburg.

The authorities there say at the time they received the call from the scene of the shooting, all ambulances "were committed" so they asked private service Netcare to send an ambulance.

Eyewitnesses say it took nearly an hour for the ambulance to get to the injured star of the popular soap series Generations, although Netcare says it responded within 20 minutes of receiving the call.

We want to investigate how long it takes ambulance services to respond around the continent. Tell us your experience.

Please share your comments below, and we will use them to investigate and report on the state of emergency care in Africa.