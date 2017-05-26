Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 19 - 25 May 2017

  • 26 May 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Relatives of the rescued Chibok girls greet each other as they wait to be reunited with their children in Abuja, Nigeria May 20, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Celebration time as relatives of the 82 Chibok girls released in May greet each other as they wait to be reunited with them on Saturday...
A father being reunited with one of the released Chibok girls in Abuja. Image copyright EPA
Image caption It was an emotional reunion for the families who had travelled from the north-eastern state of Borno to the capital, Abuja...
Families unite with the released Chibok girls Image copyright AFP
Image caption Those freed are among the 276 schoolgirls kidnapped by Islamist militants Boko Haram in 2014 from a government school in the remote town of Chibok.
People hold placards picturing Ethiopian Candidate for the post of Director General of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a rally on his support, in front of the United Nations offices. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday, Ethiopians gather outside the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, to show support for Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the new WHO head, and the first African to lead it.
Supporters of Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall carry placards and chant slogans during a demonstration calling for his freedom from detention Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Supporters of Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall, who is being held for fraud and money-laundering charges, call for his release during a march in the Senegalese capital.
An Egyptian seller dusts a traditional Ramadan lantern called "fanous" at his shop stall ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Wednesday, an Egyptian seller dusts a traditional Ramadan lantern or "fanous" at his stall ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Cairo...
Egyptian women carry traditional Ramadan lanterns called "fanous" ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt May 24, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The fanous is a symbol of hope and is used as a decoration during Ramadan.
A woman buys a packet of maize flour subsidised by government at a supermarket in Nairobi, Kenya May 24, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
A woman buys oranges from a street vendor in central Harare, Zimbabwe Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, this woman is buying her fruit from a street vendor.
A robot performs during the final of the national robotics competition on May 20, 2017 at the Marius Ndaye stadium in the Senegalese capital Dakar. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The final of a national robotics competition is held in Dakar on Saturday....
A robot performs during the final of the national robotics competition at the Marius Ndaye stadium in the Senegalese capital Dakar. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The event is an initiative by Senegal's government to get young people more interested in science...
A competitor prepares a robot during the final of the national robotics competition Image copyright AFP
Image caption Several students entered the competition, which was held at the Marius Ndiaye stadium, normally used for basketball...
A robot performs during the final of the national robotics competition on May 20, 2017 at the Marius Ndaye stadium in the Senegalese capital Dakar Image copyright AFP
Image caption Hogging the limelight, a robot shows off its machine skills.
Residents of drought-hit Cape Town in South Africa crowd at night around a fresh water source from a stream off Table Mountain to collect safe drinking water amidst the water crisis Image copyright EPA
Image caption Residents of drought-hit Cape Town in South Africa crowd around a fresh water source from a stream off Table Mountain to collect safe drinking water at night.
On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Mali counterpart President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita inspect a guard of honour during a visit in Gao, northern Mali Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Mali counterpart President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita inspect a guard of honour during a visit to Gao, in northern Mali.

