Africa's week in pictures: 5 - 11 May 2017

  • 12 May 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image caption On Saturday, a man blows a trumpet during the Aboakyer festival, which means catching a deer with bare hands, in Winneba town in the central region of Ghana
Image caption During the festival two hunting groups compete to capture a deer with their bare hands, sticks and clubs, and then present it to the paramount chief
Image caption Winneba Chief Neenyi Garthey then steps three times on the captured deer before declaring the winner of the hunt
Image caption On the same day, a demonstrator holds a placard during a march calling for the legalisation of cannabis, known locally as dagga, in Cape Town, South Africa
Image caption One protester decided to show his support for the legalisation by lighting up
Image caption A migrant looks out towards the Maltese island of Gozo after a rescue operation off the coast of Libya
Image caption Thousands continue to make the deadly journey across the Mediterranean sea to reach Europe
Image caption On Sunday, some of the 82 freed Chibok girls stand in line ahead of a meeting with Nigeria's president at the Presidential Villa in the capital, Abuja

