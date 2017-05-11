Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe 'not asleep just resting his eyes'
- 11 May 2017
- From the section Africa
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe is not asleep when he closes his eyes for long periods during meetings but is resting his eyes, his spokesman says.
"The president cannot suffer bright lights," George Charamba was quoted as saying by the state-run Herald newspaper.
The president is currently receiving specialised medical treatment for his eyes in Singapore.
Mr Mugabe, 93, intends to stand in presidential elections next year.