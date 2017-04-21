Nigerian Manchester United fans electrocuted watching match

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Manchester United won the game 2-1

At least seven people died after an electric cable fell on fans watching a Manchester United match on TV in Nigeria, police say.

The high-tension cable fell on a crowded shack showing the Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht in the southern city of Calabar.

At least 30 people were taken to hospital by local ambulances and police who arrived quickly at the scene.

English football has a large and passionate following in Nigeria.