Africa's top shots: 8-13 April 2017

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On Tuesday, guards of honour stand to attention in Nairobi as visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani walks past.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The following day, people gather on a green square in Khartoum, Sudan, to revel at an air parade staged by the Saudi Air Force.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Young people take to playing beach football in Liberia's capital, Monrovia on Sunday.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Kenya's Paul Lonyangata and wife Purity Rionoripo pose on Monday in Nairobi with one of the gold medals they won at the Paris marathon.

Image copyright MOHAMED MESSARA Image caption Pigeons fly in front of the electoral campaign posters for the upcoming legislative election in Algiers, Algeria on Wednesday.

Image copyright EPA Image caption South African President Jacob Zuma turned 75 on Wednesday and he by showing off his dance moves...

Image copyright EPA Image caption While Mr Zuma danced, protestors across the country, such as this opposition supporter, called him to step down...

Image copyright AFP Image caption On Wednesday, Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sported a new short hair cut, prompting comments on social media that he has taken after Mr Zuma.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On Monday, Egyptian priests in Alexandria pray at the funeral for victims of an attack on a Coptic orthodox monastery...

Image copyright Reuters Image caption This woman in Tunis holds a candle in memory of the victims of the monastery bombing.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Practising what may be a dying art, this man weaves a "baoule" loincloth in the village of N'gbekro, Ivory Coast.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters