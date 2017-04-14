Africa

Africa's top shots: 8-13 April 2017

  • 14 April 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani inspects guards of honor at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Tuesday, guards of honour stand to attention in Nairobi as visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani walks past.
People look at Saudi Air Force perform from the Green Square near Khartoum Airport, Khartoum, Sudan, April 12, 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The following day, people gather on a green square in Khartoum, Sudan, to revel at an air parade staged by the Saudi Air Force.
Young people on Sunday take to playing beach soccer in Monrovia, Liberia's capital Image copyright EPA
Image caption Young people take to playing beach football in Liberia's capital, Monrovia on Sunday.
Kenya's Paul Lonyangata and wife Purity Rionoripo pose on Monday in Nairobi with one the gold medals they won at the Paris marathon. Photo/AFP Image copyright AFP
Image caption Kenya's Paul Lonyangata and wife Purity Rionoripo pose on Monday in Nairobi with one of the gold medals they won at the Paris marathon.
Pigeons fly in front of the electoral campaign posters for the upcoming legislative election in Algiers, Algeria, 12 April 2017. Photo/EPA Image copyright MOHAMED MESSARA
Image caption Pigeons fly in front of the electoral campaign posters for the upcoming legislative election in Algiers, Algeria on Wednesday.
South Africa President Zuma dances on stage during his 75th birthday celebrations, in Soweto. EPA Photo, 12 April 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption South African President Jacob Zuma turned 75 on Wednesday and he by showing off his dance moves...
An opposition supporter draped in a flag attends an anti-Zuma protest on 12 April 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption While Mr Zuma danced, protestors across the country, such as this opposition supporter, called him to step down...
The president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, on April 12, 2017. AFP PHOTO Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Wednesday, Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sported a new short hair cut, prompting comments on social media that he has taken after Mr Zuma.
Egyptian priests in Alexandria pray at the funeral for victims of an attack on a coptic orthodox monastery, Reuters, 10 April 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Monday, Egyptian priests in Alexandria pray at the funeral for victims of an attack on a Coptic orthodox monastery...
A woman holds a candle as people protest against the twin attacks on Christian churches in Egypt, in Tunis,Tunisia April 10, 2017. REUTERS Image copyright Reuters
Image caption This woman in Tunis holds a candle in memory of the victims of the monastery bombing.
A man weaves a "baoule" loincloth in N'gbekro, Ivory Coast, 12 April 2017. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Practising what may be a dying art, this man weaves a "baoule" loincloth in the village of N'gbekro, Ivory Coast.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

