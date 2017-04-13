US sanctions for CAR warlords

Image copyright AFP Image caption They are accused of prolonging conflict in the Central African Republic

The US has imposed financial sanctions on two militia leaders accused of fuelling conflict in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The sanctions against the two men, who come from rival sides in the conflict, underscored the US's determination to tackle instability in the CAR, the US Treasury said in a statement.

Any assets they have in the US will be frozen, the statement added.

The CAR has been wracked by ethnic and religious conflict since 2013.

The US Treasury also said that US citizens would be barred from doing business with Abdoulaye Hissene and Maxime Mokom.

Mr Hissene is a chief of the mainly Muslim Seleka rebels and Mr Mokom is a leader in the largely Christian anti-Balaka militia.

Thousands have been killed and huge numbers of the population displaced during the four-year conflict.

Seleka briefly seized power in March 2013 and deposed the Christian President Francois Bozize.

The rebels were then overthrown, leading to a wave of violent reprisals against the Muslim minority by the anti-Balaka militia.