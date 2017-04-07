South Sudan refugees: 'Civilians are being slaughtered'

1:49
7 April 2017 Last updated at 18:30 BST
More than 4,000 South Sudanese refugees who fled their homes this week to escape the violence of civil war are receiving humanitarian aid at a UN camp in neighbouring Uganda.
Some have accused government forces, who are targeting rebels in the town of Pajok, of turning their weapons on civilians.
Since South Sudan’s peace deal all but collapsed last year, the conflict has spread and has led to one of the biggest refugee crises in the world.