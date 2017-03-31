Africa's top shots: 24-30 March 2017

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Street artist Lia Annickson showed off one of his paintings in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Image copyright AP Image caption The previous day, these men were captured having a chat in an alleyway in the old city of Marrakech, Morocco.

Image copyright AP Image caption On the seafront in Alexandria, Egypt, it was time for a few snaps on Sunday.

Image copyright EPA Image caption These sheep in the Puntland region of Somalia, suffering under a drought, had only one thing on their minds - water.

Image copyright AP Image caption This young Somali girl thought she would impress her brother with her cut-out glasses, made from a medicine packet.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Liberians gathered in Monrovia on Friday to say goodbye to music star Quincy B, who died in a car crash this month, aged 23.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Models in Cape Town went down the catwalk wearing the latest designs by Botswanan couturier Lesedi Matlopeng.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Malians attended a National Peace Conference in Bamako on Monday (although former rebels and opposition parties boycotted the event).

Image copyright AFP Image caption These Eritrean and Ethiopian Christians prayed outside a small Orthodox church on the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday, after making it over the Mediterranean.

Image copyright EPA Image caption South African surfer Jordy Smith took part in the Drug Aware Margaret River Pro event at North Point in Australia on Wednesday.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Benghazi, Libyans held a candlelit concert marking Earth Hour on Saturday, as part of a global campaign to raise awareness of climate change.

Image copyright EPA Image caption These camels were on the move in the Somali semi-autonomous region of Puntland.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Uganda hosted the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Kampala on Sunday - this was the senior race for women.

