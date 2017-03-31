Africa

Africa's top shots: 24-30 March 2017

  • 31 March 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Artist Lia Annickson shows one of his paintings in a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 29 March Image copyright EPA
Image caption Street artist Lia Annickson showed off one of his paintings in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Wednesday.
Men talking in an alleyway in the Old Medina of Marrakech, Morocco, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 Image copyright AP
Image caption The previous day, these men were captured having a chat in an alleyway in the old city of Marrakech, Morocco.
In this Sunday, March 26, 2017, a visitor poses for a picture on the Mediterranean Sea coast, in Alexandria, Egypt. Image copyright AP
Image caption On the seafront in Alexandria, Egypt, it was time for a few snaps on Sunday.
A photograph made available on 27 March 2017 shows sheep flocking to drink water trucked in for herders near Bandarbeyla in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland, Somalia Image copyright EPA
Image caption These sheep in the Puntland region of Somalia, suffering under a drought, had only one thing on their minds - water.
A young Somali girl who was displaced by the drought wears a pair of mock spectacles cut out from a cardboard box of antibiotics medicine as a joke, as she carries her brother around a camp just outside of Mogadishu, in Somalia Tuesday, March 28, 2017 Image copyright AP
Image caption This young Somali girl thought she would impress her brother with her cut-out glasses, made from a medicine packet.
Mourners line the streets to view the remains of Liberian musical superstar Quincy L. Borrows aka Quincy B being escorted for a night of wake-keeping at a local football stadium in Monrovia, Liberia, 24 March 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Liberians gathered in Monrovia on Friday to say goodbye to music star Quincy B, who died in a car crash this month, aged 23.
Models show off the latest designs from designer, Lesedi Matlopeng from Botswana, during the 2017 Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Camps Bay, on March 24, 2017, in Cape Town Image copyright AFP
Image caption Models in Cape Town went down the catwalk wearing the latest designs by Botswanan couturier Lesedi Matlopeng.
Participants attend the opening of the National Peace Conference on March 27, 2017 in Bamako, boycotted notably by former rebels and opposition parties Image copyright AFP
Image caption Malians attended a National Peace Conference in Bamako on Monday (although former rebels and opposition parties boycotted the event).
Eritrean and Ethiopian Christian refugees pray outside a small Orthodox church near the Moria hotspot on the Greek island of Lesbos on March 28, 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption These Eritrean and Ethiopian Christians prayed outside a small Orthodox church on the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday, after making it over the Mediterranean.
A handout photo made available by the World Surf League (WSL) of Jordy Smith of South Africa in action during the Drug Aware Margaret River Pro surfing event at North Point, Australia, 29 March 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption South African surfer Jordy Smith took part in the Drug Aware Margaret River Pro event at North Point in Australia on Wednesday.
Libyans attend a candlelit concert marking 'Earth Hour' in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi on March 25, 2017, as iconic landmarks and skylines are plunged into darkness as the 'Earth Hour' switch-off of lights around the world got under way to raise awareness of climate change. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Benghazi, Libyans held a candlelit concert marking Earth Hour on Saturday, as part of a global campaign to raise awareness of climate change.
A photograph made available on 27 March 2017 shows a herd of camels passing by an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp in the outskirts of Qardho in Somalia"s semi-autonomous region of Puntland, Somalia, 26 March 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption These camels were on the move in the Somali semi-autonomous region of Puntland.
Athletics - IAAF World Cross Country Championships - Senior Race Women - Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala, Uganda - 26/03/17 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Uganda hosted the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Kampala on Sunday - this was the senior race for women.

Images courtesy of AFP, AP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

