Congo bishops pull out of power-sharing talks

Image copyright AP Image caption The deal was supposed to pave the way to end the long presidency of Joseph Kabila

Religious leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo have ended efforts to get an agreement on a power-sharing deal aimed at ending President Joseph Kabila's 17 years in office.

The deal's outline was agreed last year but the details have proved tricky.

The bishops said politicians had failed to agree on issues such as the choice of a transitional prime minister.

Police have been deployed in the capital amid tension following the deadlock.

The main opposition UPDS party has called on people to come out in Kinshasa for a "peaceful march" on 10 April "to resist the dictatorship taking root in our... country".

Security forces have fired tear gas and bullets in the air to disperse opposition supporters in the city, the Reuters news agency reports.

Announcing the bishops' withdrawal from the talks, the head of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (Cenco), Archbishop Marcelle Utembi, said the politicians had failed to "prioritise the interests of the nation".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Archbishop Marcelle Utembi called in the president to get personally involved in securing a deal

President Kabila was supposed to step down by December last year, when his constitutionally limited time in office came to an end.

But the electoral commission failed to organise an election to choose a replacement, citing logistical and financial difficulties.

Catholic leaders then brokered talks between the government and opposition parties and an outline deal was agreed right at the end of last year.

According to the deal Mr Kabila was to lead a transitional government until elections which had to be held by the end of 2017.

But the talks broke down over the make-up of the transitional government.