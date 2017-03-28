Kasai unrest: UN experts 'found dead' in DR Congo

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There have been months of unrest in Kasai, after a local chief started a rebellion

Two UN experts who were missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been found dead, officials say.

The bodies of US citizen Michael Sharp and Swedish national Zaida Catalan were discovered in the central Kasai region, a government spokesman said.

They were abducted two weeks ago after going to Kasai to investigate reports of abuses after local rebels took up arms.

Some 40 police officers were found beheaded in the region at the weekend.

Africa Live: Updates on this and other African stories

What is behind Congo police beheadings?

Bishops pull out of Congo talks

Congolese government spokesman Lambert Mende confirmed reports of the discovery to the BBC.

"Two bodies of Caucasian or European type have been discovered on the road linking Bukonde to Tshimbulu in Central Kasai," Mr Mende said.

"As far as I know, no other white individuals are missing here."

He later told reporters that a police commissioner had returned from Kasai with confirmation of their identities.

'Words fail me'

Mr Sharp and Ms Catalan were taken, along with four Congolese support staff, into the forest near the village of Ngombe in Kasai.

The Congolese government is fighting a rebel group which operates in the area and is believed to have kidnapped the experts.

The violence in Kasai was sparked by the killing of traditional leader Kamuina Nsapu, who was leading an uprising against President Joseph Kabila.

Before Mr Mende announced the bodies had been identified, John Sharp, Michael's father, expressed his heartbreak on Facebook.

"This is a message I hoped never to write... Dental records and DNA samples will be used to confirm the identities," Mr Sharp wrote.

"All other words fail me."