Violette Uwamahoro: Rwanda court order release of UK woman

Image caption Violette Uwamahoro (R) was arrested on 14 February

A Rwandan court has ordered the release of a pregnant woman from the United Kingdom who was accused of involvement in a plot against Rwanda's government.

Violette Uwamahoro appeared last week in court in Rwanda's capital Kigali, charged with spreading state secrets.

A judge said there was no evidence to back up the charges and she should be freed on bail.

Mrs Uwamahoro, from Leeds, was arrested in February after going to Rwanda for a family funeral.

If the prosecution appeals against the court's decision, Mrs Uwamahoro would remain in custody until the appeal is heard, her lawyer Antoinette Mukamusoni told the BBC.

Her arrest had caused an uproar among rights groups with Amnesty International saying she was illegally held without access to lawyers or her family.

Her husband, Faustin Rukundo, an opposition activist, feared she would be denied a fair trial.

He had appealed for the intervention of the British government to secure his wife's release.