Walter Mzembi: Mugabe should run again for presidency

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe is 93-years-old and has been endorsed by his Zanu-PF as the presidential candidate again for elections next year.

But there has been speculation about his health after he travelled to Singapore for medical checks.

He has the backing of his Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi who says the president is “of sound mental state and completely in charge of his faculties”.

He told Hardtalk's Sarah Montague that it was the wish of the Zimbabwean people that Mr Mugabe should continue as president.

Last month, first lady Grace Mugabe said if the party were to field his corpse, he would still win.

