Tristan Voorspuy killing: Suspect arrested in Kenya

Image copyright Offbeat Safaris Image caption Tristan Voorspuy was in the British army for six years

A suspect in the murder of British rancher Tristan Voorspuy in the Laikipia region of northern Kenya has appeared in court.

Samson Lokayi, 40, was arrested on Sunday.

He did not submit a plea because he does not understand English or Swahili, the languages used in court.

Mr Voorspuy, a founder of luxury safari company Offbeat Safaris and a former British army officer, was killed on 5 March while inspecting his lodges.

Traditional pastoral herders were suspected of being behind the killing.

They have invaded private ranches in the area to seize pasture amid an ongoing drought.

Mr Voorspuy's body was left at the scene for more than 24 hours owing to the volatile security situation.

Kenya's government has dispatched police units to the region to improve order.

Mr Lokayi is expected to appear again in court on Tuesday.