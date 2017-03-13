Joice Mujuru: Zimbabweans will judge me on my record

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe is 93 years old with no obvious successor to take over from him.

Joice Mujuru is his former vice-president and onetime heir apparent. She broke away from the ruling party two years ago and now leads her own opposition party.

She talks to Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur about the failures of the Mugabe regime, the atrocities of Gukurahundi, land seizures and her track record with the Zanu-PF party.

She says ultimately the Zimbabwean people will judge her on her record.

You can see the interview in full on Monday 13 March on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).