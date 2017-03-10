Nigeria leader Buhari returns home after UK medical leave

Image caption President Buhari was greeted by dignitaries as he landed in Kaduna

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has returned home after weeks of medical leave in the UK and speculation over his condition.

The 74-year-old landed at an air force base in the northern city of Kaduna and is expected to travel to the capital, Abuja.

The former military ruler left Nigeria on 19 January and has been on medical leave in London.

Details of his condition have not been disclosed.

An official statement on Thursday said President Buhari had left Nigeria for a "vacation, during which he had medical check-ups".

"The holiday was extended based on doctors' recommendation for further tests and rest."

The main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has called for more transparency about the president's condition.

The country is currently suffering from its worst economic crisis in years, following a sharp fall in the price of oil, its major export.

It is the second time in less than a year that Mr Buhari, who came to power in 2015, has sought medical assistance overseas. Last June, he spent nearly two weeks, again in London, for treatment for an ear infection.

Little information has been made public about his latest stay in the UK capital, but he was pictured on Thursday meeting the most senior cleric of the world Anglican congregation, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.