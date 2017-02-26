Puntland troops stage short mutiny 'over unpaid salaries'

Troops in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland have briefly staged a mutiny.

Dozens of soldiers seized the parliament compound in the administrative capital Garowe and blocked nearby streets.

However one of the region's most respected clan elders, Islan Issa Islan Mohamed, told them to return to their barracks.

He told the BBC that the "drama" was now over.

It had been reported that the soldiers were protesting about a delay in the payment of salaries as well as poor working conditions.

Last September soldiers took control of the central bank in Garowe in protest at lack of payments, Garowe Online reported.

Puntland profile

Puntland, an arid region of north-east Somalia, declared itself an autonomous state in August 1998, in part to avoid the clan warfare engulfing southern Somalia.

Unlike its neighbour, breakaway Somaliland, Puntland says it does not seek recognition as an independent entity, wishing instead to be part of a federal Somalia.