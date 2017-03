The Nigerian city of Port Harcourt used to be known as "The Garden City". However, it has recently been covered in a blanket of black soot, which has prompted the federal government to declare a pollution emergency there.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Port Harcourt is hardly recognisable under the cloud of think could of soot and smog that has covered it since November 2016.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The smog has led the federal government to declare an emergency in Port Harcourt, while some local factories have been closed.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The cause of the smog is not clear but some have blamed illegal oil refineries or the practice of burning tyres.

Image copyright AFP Image caption This is what happens if you wipe your hand on an exposed surface, such as a parked car.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Local residents have mobilised using the hashtag #StopTheSoot.

Image copyright AFP Image caption It has become impossible to keep cars clean.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Local residents are increasingly worried about their health.

Image copyright AFP Image caption However, daily life carries on as much as possible.

Image copyright AFP Image caption People still have to go the market to buy and sell food.

Image copyright AFP Image caption And children still have to go to school...

Image copyright AFP Image caption However bad the smog is.

Image copyright AFP Image caption While street vendors and cobbler still brave the smoke to earn their living.

Photos courtesy of AFP/Getty Images.