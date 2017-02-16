SA care home deaths: 'No one understood their conditions'

Thousand of mentally ill patients were transferred into the care homes after the Gauteng Health Department cancelled its contract with private institution Life Esidimeni in 2015 to save costs.

The mass transfers were made between March and June last year. Scores of deaths followed but they were not reported, not even to the families, according to an independent report.

Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba tells the BBC what went wrong.

