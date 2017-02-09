Fight in South Africa parliament during Zuma address

Punches have been thrown in South Africa's parliament as radical MPs tried to disrupt the State of the Nation address by President Jacob Zuma.

Members of the radical Economic Freedom Fighters' party (EFF), all dressed in red, scuffled with security guards who ejected them from the chamber.

Mr Zuma had twice got to his feet but was shouted down by EFF MPs.

Previous addresses by Mr Zuma have been marred by protests and brawls as MPs demanded his resignation.