South African's Jacob Zuma deploys troops to state address SONA
- 8 February 2017
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has ordered the deployment of about 440 troops to maintain law and order in parliament for his annual state of the nation address on Thursday.
Opposition parties have condemned the decision as a "declaration of war".
Previous addresses by Mr Zuma in parliament have been marred by protests and brawls as opposition MPs demanded his resignation.
Mr Zuma has been dogged by corruption allegations for more than a decade.