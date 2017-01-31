Oscar Pistorius prosecutor Gerrie Nel joins Afriforum

Image copyright AFP Image caption Gerrie Nel: Gained reputation as a ruthless and merciless prosecutor

The South African lawyer who led the prosecution of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has resigned to join a group championing the rights of white minorities.

Gerrie Nel joined AfriForum which says it aims to protect the rights of white Afrikaners.

He will head the group's new private prosecuting unit, which will target state officials and politicians accused of corruption.

Mr Nel is nicknamed the pitbull.

He was widely praised for his aggressive, calculated and relentless prosecutorial style during the trial of Pistorius, who is currently serving a six-year prison term for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

AfriForum has brought charges against firebrand opposition leader Julius Malema accusing him urging black South Africans to occupy white-owned farms.