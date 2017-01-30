Chad's Moussa Faki Mahamat wins African Union's top job

Image copyright AFP

African Union (AU) leaders have chosen Chad's candidate as the next head of the AU commission.

Chadian Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat beat Kenya's top diplomat Amina Mohamed.

The race is usually settled behind the scenes before the vote but this went to the last round of voting.

Outgoing commissioner, South Africa's Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, stayed in the job an extra six months after leaders failed to agree a candidate in July.

The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa reports that Mr Faki garnered 38 votes in a hotly contested election at the ongoing heads of state summit in the city.

During the next two days the leaders are also expected to discuss a petition by Morocco, seeking to rejoin the union after nearly three decades of absence.

Morocco left the AU in 1984, after the organisation recognised the independence of Western Sahara, which Morocco claims is part of its territory.

The AU supports political and economic integration among its 54 member nations.